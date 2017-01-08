Malta at the helm of the EU

The Maltese presidency of the European Union is a proud moment for Malta and one that should unite the whole country. It deserves the support of the entire population and we hope it will be a successful six-month stint that manages to address a number of challenges facing the bloc.

We should continue doing what we do best in the EU – seeking common ground and forging a consensus among the Member States. Crucially, we must address the major concerns of EU citizens which are being exploited by popu­list parties throughout the Union, namely migration, security and lethargic economic growth. We cannot ignore the fact that there are important elections being held in the Netherlands and France during Malta’s presidency, which present a major test for the EU.

The number one challenge of the presi­dency is without doubt seeking to reach a deal on migration. This could include changes to the Dublin rules on asylum, strengthening Europe’s external borders and, as Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said a few days ago in Slovenia, a replica of the ‘Turkish deal’ on migration in the centre of the Mediterranean.

A pragmatic, realistic solution will also have to be found to address the fact that a number of Eastern European countries have refused to take in any refugees from Italy and Greece under the EU’s burden-sharing arrangement. And bilateral agreements between the EU and a number of African countries, including the provision of financial aid, should be considered to help stem the flow of migrants out of Africa.

The Maltese EU presidency should do whatever it can to encourage increased cooperation between Member States in the fight against terrorism, as well as in the areas of security and intelligence. Terrorism is a European problem, and a united European response is needed. The EU also needs to maintain global leadership on the climate change deal, which is now under threat from the incoming administration in the US.

A special emphasis must be placed on tackling youth unemployment in the EU and to encourage economic growth. The government’s stated policy of supporting the completion of the Digital Single Market, the Internal Energy Market and the Capital Markets Union is welcome, as is its focus on SMEs.

The government has already emphasised, rightly so, that the Mediterranean will be an important focus of the Maltese presidency. The EU needs to redouble its efforts at helping to stabilise Libya and in supporting Tunisia’s fragile democracy. Malta can play an important role here, having a long and cordial relationship with both countries.

In the wider region, Malta must work closely with EU foreign policy chief Fede­rica Mogherini in pushing for a political solution in Syria, in working towards a two-State solution in the Middle East and in engaging with Turkey, which is facing a number of major challenges. We should also encourage more dialogue with the Arab world, and Foreign Minister George Vella’s announcement that Malta is to host an event that brings together foreign ministers from the EU, the southern neighbourhood and the Gulf Cooperation Council is to be welcomed.

Malta’s presidency coincides with the start of Brexit negotiations and the beginning of the Donald Trump administration in the US. On Brexit, Malta must continue with the widely-held view within the EU that any deal with the UK must not be superior to membership.

The EU will obviously have to establish ties with the new administration in Washington, and stress the importance of the transatlantic relationship, while at the same time sticking to its values of human dignity, democracy, human rights, justice, solidarity and the rule of law, which are not negotiable.