Jasmine Camilleri was recently awarded a Master’s in Environmental Management at the University of Derby and graduated with distinction.

The Master’s programme was read on the course of three years, consisting of a number of core modules (environmental policy and law, environmental impact assessment, waste management, environmental management and audit, critical issues in the environment and environmental pollution and management strategies).

As part of fulfilment of her studies, Ms Camilleri also completed a dissertation on the mitigation methods used to reduce the harmful effects of tropospheric ozone.

The approach adopted in this research involved a critical appraisal of research papers which focused on the mitigation methods of tropospheric ozone to identify the best strategies adopted till now in developed countries.

Her Master’s was fully sponsored by a scholarship grant through the Malta Government Scholarship Scheme.