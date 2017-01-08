Rachel Gauci has read for a Master of Science in Environmental Management at the University of Derby and has successfully graduated with distinction. Her Master’s was fully sponsored by a scholarship grant offered by the Malta Government Scholarship Scheme.

The Master’s course consisted of several core modules – environmental management and audit, environmental policy and law, waste management, critical issues in the environment, environmental impact assessment, environmental pollution and management strategies – and was achieved over a three-year period.

As part of the Master’s, Ms Gauci has completed a dissertation which critically reviewed the the environmental impact of finfish aquaculture on the water column quality and seabed sediments in the Mediterranean Sea. This was achieved by critically reviewing existing evidence which focused on the finfish aquaculture environmental impact in the Mediterranean Sea region.