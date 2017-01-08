Jeanneau and Prestige yachts at London and Dusseldorf boat shows

With the London and Dussledorf boat shows taking place this month, Jeanneau sailing yachts and Prestige motor yachts will be present with a line-up of yachts at both shows. The Prestige stand will be larger than that of most of the British brands, with the 500, new 560, new 630 and the new Prestige 680 heading to these major cities.

Jeanneau will also be displaying a vast range of their sailing yachts, including the Jeanneau 64 flagship. The London show will be held between January 9 and 17 while the Dussledorf one is to take place later this month between January 23 and 29.

For more information, contact FL Yachting on [email protected] or call 9942 3334.