Halmann Vella scores top place at the Malta Best in Business Awards

Director Joe Vella, chairman Martin Vella, director Mark Vella and CEO Joseph Tabone.

Halmann Vella are the winners of the Malta Best in Business Best Large Business Award. The Best in Business Awards is a unique event in Malta as it is the only independent business awards ceremony judged by qualified and professional members of the business community and industry analysts.

“Nothing gives us more satisfaction than a happy customer, so in celebrating this award we have to acknowledge and thank our loyal clients who have trusted us with their projects. This award is also an honour to all our dedicated employees who are constantly committed to improving our products and service, with all the challenges that that effort entails. I believe that this award will increase our motivation to remain committed to our customers, allowing us to improve even further, across all the organisation. We started as a small family-run business by two brothers and have since grown to employ over 200 employees. Yet very little has changed in our business philosophy… our business and our people are our family,” said chairman Martin Vella.

With over 60 years of experience in surfacing the most beautiful homes and commercial outlets, Halmann Vella truly embodies the spirit of excellence and innovation that these awards represent.

The award was presented to Martin Vella during a ceremony held at Castello Dei Baroni in front of a packed audience of high-profile local business leaders. The aim of the awards is to acknowledge outstanding local business organisations with a focus on commercial excellence and success.