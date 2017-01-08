Conference addresses recent  developments in company law

Finance Minister Edward Scicluna addressing the Annual Company Law Conference. Also in the picture are from left, David Fabri, head of the Department of Commercial Law at the University of Malta and George Hyzler, president of the Chamber of Advocates.

Almost 200 lawyers and other professionals working in the commercial law field attended the latest Annual Company Law Conference, which once again proved to be a significant success.

This annual event is organised by the Department of Commercial Law within the University of Malta in collaboration with the Malta Law Academy and the Chamber of Advocates.

The conference, chaired by David Fabri, head of the Department of Commercial Law within the University’s Faculty of Laws, addressed the most recent regulatory developments in the field of company law. Other leading speakers from the Department of Commercial Law discussed topics such as the provisions relating to squeeze-out of minority shareholders, practical applications of article 402(3) (g) of the Companies Act, duties and responsibilities of company directors, developments in EU Company Law and a review of recent company law court decisions and interpretations.

3,800 new companies have been registered by September 2016, bringing the total number of registered companies up to around 50,000

In his opening address, Minister for Finance Edward Scicluna explained that 3,800 new companies have been registered by September 2016, bringing the total number of registered companies up to around 50,000. The minister also noted how over 1,000 companies were involved in local mergers during the last five years, with another 55 Maltese companies being involved in cross-border mergers.

“This reflects the vibrant landscape within which local limited liabilitiy companies, entrepreneurs and investors are operating and confirms the importance for local practi-tioners to keep up with the ever-evolving body of corporate law emanating from the EU. It is in this light that the EU seeks to enhance effective administration of cross-border insolvency proceedings and to establish common framework for the benefit of all stakeholders,” Prof. Scicluna said.

In his closing address, George Hyzler, president of the Chamber of Advocates, noted with satisfaction how the Annual Company Law Conference is acting as a vital forum for Malta’s legal professionals to discuss and adjourn themselves with the latest legal developments

“Our profession is a very vibrant one where the application of the law is constantly being challenged and reinterpretation reflects the changing environment in which we operate. The Annual Company Law conference serves as a solid point of reference for commercial lawyers to convene and keep themselevs updated with the latest developments,” said Dr Hyzler.

The next joint event will be the Annual Consumer Law Conference which will be held on March 15 at the Chamber of Advocates to coincide with World Consumers Day.