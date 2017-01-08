Client services director in Malta

Salim Peer (left) with Matthew Camilleri, managing director, Castille Malta.

Salim Peer, client services director at Castille Mauritius, was recently in Malta for a training programme, reflecting the continuous quality processes at Castille. Training in Malta revolved around Castille’s recruitment operations and procedures and the use of proper communication and technology in the recruitment process.

“I’ve learned so much during the few days I stayed in Malta,” said Mr Peer at the end of his trip. “I thank everyone at Castille Malta for their patience and commitment. It was truly a wonderful experience to learn from a team of experts in recruitment for the IT and finance sector.”

During his stay, Mr Peer also joined the team during their annual Christmas lunch and a treasure hunt, through which he learned a few historic points about the Maltese Islands.

“Our employees are our biggest asset and effective training enables our people to further improve their strengths,” said brand and quality manager Christian Xuereb.

Castille opened its doors in Mauritius at the beginning of 2014 and has since grown into a reputable force within the Indian Ocean’s financial jurisdiction and IT hub. Castille Mauritius has today established itself as a top three recruitment brand and the top brand for tech and financial talent.