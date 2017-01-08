Banif’s battery banks energise the environment

As part of its Earth Month initiative last year, Banif Bank distributed battery banks to all its branches, through which an impressive amount of batteries were collected for recycling.

Through this initiative, Banif implemented a permanent environmentally-friendly change by accepting a new type of deposit, deploying battery banks across branches for staff and customers to bring in used batteries for recycling, helping to reduce waste and combat the potential hazards of improper disposal.

“We take sustainability seriously here at Banif,” said health and safety executive Keith Borg.

“What started off as a relatively small action during Earth Hour has now evolved into a more holistic approach to implementing greener practices throughout the bank. Our battery banks are one such practice that actually produces physically tangible results and, better still, allows our customers to contribute too.”

Those having any spare batteries lying around can do their part for the environment by taking them to their nearest Banif branch.