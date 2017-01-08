A little subdued, with some titillation

When compared to 2015, last year in cinema seems a little less subdued – last year saw titles like James Bond’s most recent mission in Spectre, the titillating Fifty Shades of Grey and of course Star Wars Episode VII – The Force Awakens dominating the news and of course the global box office.

However, that no singular film title stole the headlines does in no way mean that 2016 offered little good quality product. The news worthy of note is Disney’s complete domination of the market last year with close to €7 billion (and rising) in box office takings thanks to in-house productions Finding Dory, Zootropolis, The Jungle Book and Moana happily raking it in with the franchises the studio acquired over the years – Marvel and the Star Wars brand – also performing very nicely. I mean Captain America: Civil War; Doctor Strange and of course Star Wars: Rogue One.

At the time of writing, Disney had five movies in the global Top Ten Box Office hits of the year (Captain America: Civil War, Finding Dory, Zootropolis and The Jungle Book taking the top four spots respectively, and Doctor Strange currently at No. 10). The other five slots are currently held by Universal’s beloved The Secret Life of Pets at No. 5, Warner Bros. who overcame rather negative reviews for Batman Vs Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad to see healthy enough box office returns to land them in the 6th and 8th position respectively, while launching a new Harry Potter Franchise with the magical Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them which stands at number 9. Deadpool, 20th Century Fox’s take on the highly irreverent and unorthodox superhero landed at number seven.

Unexpectedly, the box office is dominated by action, adventure and animation. With the more ‘cerebral’ product currently in contention for awards consideration, titles like La La Land, Moonlight and Manchester by the Sea are currently winging their way towards us while hoping to emulate the awards success of the likes of Spotlight and The Revenant at the beginning of the year. As for yours truly, hereunder, in alphabetical order, are the titles that really tickled my cinematic taste buds.

I, Daniel Blake

Veteran director Ken Loach pulls no punches as he illustrates with brutally raw and emotionally engaging detail the trials of an out-of-work joiner in Newcastle struggling to survive in the face of an increasingly uncaring bureaucracy.

Carol

The perfect telling of a forbidden romance as Cate Blanchett’s unhappily married socialite woos Rooney Mara’s naïve shop girl in 1950s New York. Under Todd Haynes’ unparalleled direction, Carol exudes class, style, substance and genuine emotion in equal measure.

Finding Dory

Star Wars apart, this was probably one of the most eagerly-awaited sequels of all time, with Ellen Degeneres hilariously, heart-breakingly and winningly reprising her voice role as the blue tang fish in search of her parents.

The Jungle Book

Yet another title in Disney’s latest venture of remaking its animated classics in live action. Superb CG commingled with supreme voice talent including Ben Kingsley, Bill Murray, Idris Elba and Scarlett Johannsson made this an instant classic.

Love and Friendship

Superb adaptation of Jane Austen’s lesser-known novella Lady Susan with a startlingly good turn by Kate Beckinsale as Lady Susan, an unlikeable, yet simultaneously admirable character who has to make the most of the constraints imposed on her gender at the time.

Arrival

Amy Adams offers a career-best performance as an expert linguist charged with communicat-ing with the creatures inhabiting gigantic spacecraft that hover above the earth. A beautiful, intelligent and moving sci-fi about the power – and importance – of communication.

A Bigger Splash

A languid and powerful drama from Italian director Luca Guadagnino, this provided excellent roles for Tilda Swinton, Matthias Schoenaerts, the up- and-coming Dakota Johnson and especially Ralph Fiennes who’s on fire as a record producer trying to woo back his old flame.

Star Wars: Rogue One

Felicity Jones headlines this first in a series of spin-off movies from the Star Wars universe – a movie that effortlessly picks up the baton from last year’s smash A Force Awaken and emulating the consummate storytelling we got from the originals.

Eye in the Sky

A tension-filled war thriller as Helen Mirren’s military intelligence officer and her superiors ponder the moral, ethical and political ramifications of a potential drone attack that threatens to kill an innocent child. This was the last film to feature the late, great Alan Rickman.

Moana

Disney’s latest animated heroine is a feisty South Pacific islander who embarks on an adventure to save her home. Feisty, fierce and funny, Moana is a great role model for the 21st century – while Alan Tudyk’s Heihei is one of the funniest chickens ever seen on screen.

And, because confining the list to merely 10 is never an easy task, special mentions go to 10 Cloverfield Lane, Captain Fantastic, Doctor Strange, Eddie the Eagle, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Julieta, Kubo and the Two Strings, Nocturnal Animals, Pride & Prejudice and Zombies and A United Kingdom.