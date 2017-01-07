Advert
Saturday, January 7, 2017, 18:17

Mario Soares, Portugal's former PM and president, dies

Helped steer his country towards democracy

Mario Soares, founder of Portugal's Socialist Party.

Mario Soares, founder of Portugal's Socialist Party.

Mario Soares, a former prime minister and president of Portugal who helped steer his country towards democracy after a 1974 military coup and grew into a global statesman, has died aged 92.

Portugal's Socialist Party, which Mr Soares once led, said he died today.

He had been in hospital since December 13.

Mr Soares, a moderate Socialist, returned from 12 years of political exile after the so-called Carnation Revolution toppled Portugal's four-decade dictatorship.

He was elected prime minister and thwarted Communist Party attempts to bring Portugal under Soviet Union influence during the Cold War.

Mr Soares eventually helped guide his country from dictatorship to a place in the European Union.

In 1986, he became Portugal's first civilian president in 60 years and served two five-year terms.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Gunman kills 5 at Florida airport

  2. Trump: Mexico will pay us back for the wall

  3. Princess Diana notes to former palace...

  4. Watch: 'Grow up Donald' - Biden tells Trump

  5. Germany says it can't figure out Donald...

  6. Putin directed cyber campaign to help...

  7. Britain's health service in...

  8. As Europe shivers, record gas exports...

  9. Search for missing Malaysia Air to end...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 07-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed