Britain's health service in 'humanitarian crisis' - Red Cross

Two deaths in the last week at Worcestershire Royal Hospital's A&E department are being investigated. Photo: PA Wire

The Red Cross has stepped in to help the National Health Service in England cope with winter pressures, warning of a "humanitarian crisis" as it emerged two patients died in the same accident and emergency department in the last week.

The latest figures show the NHS is coming under increased pressure, with overflowing A&E departments shut their doors to patients more than 140 times in December.

Founded in 1948, the NHS is a source of huge pride for many Britons who are able to access care for free from the cradle to the grave.

But tight budgets, an ageing population and increasingly complex medical needs have combined in recent years to leave many hospitals struggling during the winter season, sparking headlines about patients being left to wait on trolleys for hours or even days.

In a statement on its website next to appeals for help in Yemen and Syria, the British Red Cross said it was now "on the front line, responding to the humanitarian crisis in our hospital and ambulance services across the country".

On Friday a national body warned that a third of health trusts in England had issued alerts that they needed urgent action to cope last month, with seven of those unable to provide comprehensive care.

NYE blackout

Meanwhile it was revealed the London Ambulance Service suffered a computer blackout on New Year's Eve that forced call handlers to revert to pen and paper on the busiest night of the year.

NHS England said plans were in place to deal with demand and urged the public to use pharmacies and NHS 111 for medical advice.

However shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth said it was "staggering" that the Red Cross had been drafted in to help.

"For the Red Cross to brand the situation a 'humanitarian crisis' should be a badge of shame for Government ministers," he said.

The charity's chief executive, Mike Adamson, said extra cash was needed for health and social care to make the system sustainable.

"The British Red Cross is on the front line, responding to the humanitarian crisis in our hospital and ambulance services across the country," he said.

"We have been called in to support the NHS and help get people home from hospital and free up much-needed beds."

The charity has already provided support to staff at the East Midlands Ambulance Service across Nottingham, Leicester, Lincoln, Kettering and Northampton.

Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust said on Friday that it was investigating two deaths at Worcestershire Royal Hospital's A&E department in Worcester in the last week.

In one of the cases a female patient on an emergency trolley on a corridor within A&E suffered an aneurysm and later died in a resuscitation bay, it is understood

Another patient died after suffering a cardiac arrest on another A&E trolley within the department after waiting 35 hours for a ward bed elsewhere in the hospital.

The trust said it was also investigating the death of a third patient on a separate ward in the same period.

All three deaths happened between Saturday and midnight on Tuesday.

The trust said accident and emergency departments had been "extremely busy" through Christmas and New Year.

News of the deaths came as NHS England data was released showing that, from December 1 to January 1, there were 143 A&E diverts across England, a 63% rise on the 88 recorded for December 1 to January 3 the previous year.

NHS officials say A&E diverts should only occur as a "last resort" and are put in place when A&E departments cannot cope with any more patients.

Instead, patients are sent to other hospitals for treatment.

The latest data show there were 42 diverts over Christmas week (week ending January 1) - the highest on record.

This compares with about 20 diverts on average over a typical winter week of the NHS.

NHS England guidance says A&E diverts should only occur during exceptional circumstances.

Several hospitals have issued pleas on Twitter for people to stay away from A&E unless they have a genuine emergency. These include hospitals in Mid Essex, Ipswich, North Cumbria, Kingston, Bristol, Buckinghamshire and Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

Other data compiled by the Nuffield Trust shows a third of the 150 English hospital trusts warned they needed urgent action to cope last month.

In the worst cases, seven of the 50 trusts that issued alerts announced they were unable to give patients comprehensive care.

NHS England data for the week ending January 1 shows there were 372,000 attendances at A&E during the week, 40,000 more than the previous week (332,000).

There were 92,000 emergency admissions over the course of the week, up on the previous week (89,000).

The busiest day of the week for attendances was December 27 when there were 60,000 A&E attendances. Emergency admissions peaked at 14,600 the following day.

Britain's NHS is under extreme pressure. Photo: Shutterstock

Dr Taj Hassan, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said the emergency care system is "on its knees" and staff are "struggling to cope with the intense demands being put upon them".

"The scale of the crisis affecting emergency care systems has reached new heights, as we predicted, mainly due to a lack of investment in both social and acute healthcare beds, as well as emergency department staffing."

An NHS England spokesman said: "Plans remain in place to deal with additional demands during the winter period, and the public can still play their part using local pharmacy and NHS 111 for medical advice, alongside other services."

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) said it had launched an external investigation after technical difficulties in a busy ambulance control room forced staff to log calls by hand.

One person died during the computer outage on New Year's Day, the LAS confirmed and issued an apology to anyone who experienced delays.

Director of operations at London Ambulance Service, Paul Woodrow, apologised to anyone affected and said the system is now stable.

During the incident it is understood staff were forced to record details of calls by pen and paper for nearly five hours on one of the busiest nights of the year.

Mr Woodrow said: "As part of our investigation we have identified a patient who sadly died during the time of the computer issues where we would like to look more closely at whether this was potentially a contributory factor. We have launched a separate investigation to establish this."

Dr Mark Holland of the Society for Acute Medicine told BBC Breakfast that the term humanitarian crisis probably has "some validity".

In recent weeks people "who should be in a speciality bed are ending up in a non-speciality bed or there are beds being created in the hospital that we call contingency beds."

He said the system has "struggled" over the last year or two years due to a build-up in the people who are medically fit for hospital discharge.

Dr Holland said: "We have got lots of people in our acute hospitals who do not need to be in those beds because they need social care.

"We then have a winter stress which we will face every year, but this year it has come to a point where we have got so few beds in the system to bring people in to acutely that it has got to that tipping point which we have been predicting for a long time."