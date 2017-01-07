Concert featuring Italian ensemble

The Sicily Ensemble star in tomorrow’s concert organised by the MCI.

The Malta Cultural Institute presents its fourth concert for the season tomorrow in Sliema.

The evening’s programme features the Sicily Ensemble whose members are all experienced musicians in the Italian concert world with musical qualifications from famous Sicilian conservatoires. The musicians are Giovanna Mirrione (piano), Giuseppe D’Antone (vibraphone), Daniele Collura (piano accordion), Antonella Scaglia (violin) and Alberto Fiorentino (double bass).

They will be performing music composed by Astor Piazzolla. The ensemble is under the direction of maestro Franco Foderà.

The concert will also include a recital by tenor George Saliba who will be celebrating 30 years in his singing career.

He will be accompanied on the piano by maestro Anthony Sammut.

The onsite exhibition for January features the paintings of Grace Borg.

■ The concert is taking place tomorrow at the Imperial Hotel in Sliema at 7pm. Entrance is free though a small donation at the door to help cover some of the expenses of the evening is appreciated. For more information, call 2133 8923 or 9980 0409 or send an e-mail to [email protected].