Announcements

TISCH. On January 4, JOHANN JOSEF (Hans), passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Margaret née Cachia, his sister-in-law Cecilia, Lilian, widow of his brother-in-law Dr Francis Cachia, cousins, other relatives and friends in Malta and Austria. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Saturday, January 7, at 7.30am for Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

LAFERLA – MARY, 1897-1984. On the 33rd anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her son Aldo and daughters Annina and Yolanda.

SCICLUNA – MARY. In fondest memory of a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, today the first anniversary of her passing. Lovingly remembered by her children Pat and Anthony, Alan and Trixie, Joanna and Walter and all her family. Mass for the repose of her soul will be celebrated today at 6.30pm at the Ursuline Crèche, Sliema.

STELLINI – JOSEPH. In loving memory and grateful remembrance of a dear father and nannu, today the 16th anniversary of his demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Alexander, Jo Anna, Gianfranco and Nicky, Roberta and Michele.

VELLA. In ever loving memory of THERESA, today the 18th anni­versary of her death. Fondly remembered by her children Monica and her husband Paul, Joseph and his wife Rita, and Elizabeth; her grandsons Jeremy, James, Simon, John and Thomas and their respective wives Marion, Shtiliana, Eliza, Elaine and Maria.