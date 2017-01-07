Alice meets the Minions

A plethora of characters come together in this weekend’s production of Alice u l-Minions fil-Pajjiż tal-Meravilji. Photos: Gareth Photography

Lewis Carroll’s famous character stars in her own pantomime with contemporary children’s favourite, the Minions, in a production from Bronk Productions taking place at the University of Malta.

Alice u l-Minions fil-Pajjiż tal-Meravilji (Alice and the Minions in Wonderland) is a spectacular show in Maltese which offers all those attending an amazing experience with a wide mix of characters that join forces to entertain children, youths and adults alike. Wonderland and the mischievous yellow creatures join forces in a new tale, with a new joint mission and some unexpected surprises. Children attending will be given a gift by Bronk Productions.

■ Alice u l-Minions fil-Pajjiż tal-Meravilji is being held at Sir Temi Zammit Hall at the University of Malta in Tal-Qroqq, Msida today at 7pm and tomorrow at 2pm and 6pm. For more information, call 2122 3347 or 2722 3347. Tickets from www.activemalta.com.