Photos of the week - Times of Malta
29th December 2016 - 5th January 2017
Times of Malta presents a selection of its photographers' choice of their best photos over the past days.
A helicopter lifts the lifeless body of Reuben Azzopardi, a 34 year old man from Zejtum who lost his life during a quad bike accident at Xghajra on December 29 Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi
Archbishop Joseph Scicluna exchanges new years greetings with the public on December 30. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
A group of policemen watch as the Gozo Channel ferry berths in Paradise Bay while hundreds of cars wait patiently on December 30 Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi
A Mute Swan as it rests behind Marsalforn Dam, Gozo on January 3 Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi
A flock of 12 Mute Swans enjoy a swim in a large pond in Marsalforn Valley, Gozo on January 3 Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi
A flock of 12 Mute Swans attracted hundreds of visitors as they landed behind a dam in Marsalforn Valley, Gozo on January 3 Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi
The parents of Johanna Boni, the 27-year-old women who was crushed by a truck on January 5 last year, return to the site of the accident a year later riding their daughter’s repaired motorbike Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi
The memorial site of Johanna Boni, the 27-year-old women who was crushed by a truck last year whilst riding her motorcycle on January 5. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi
A policeman searches a car involved in a hit and run accident in Hamrun on January 3. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
Police surround a car involved in a hit and run accident in Hamrun on January 3. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
Cats lay in the sun in Valletta on January 3. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina
A man walks the plank to board a fishing boat at Marsaxlokk on January 4. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
A fisherman sends a text message from his Luzzu in Marsaxlokk on January 4.
A fisherman sorts out fishing nets in Marsaxlokk on January 4. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
The LNG tanker Armada Mediterrana at berth in Delimara on January 4. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
A fishing crew and their Luzzu at Marsaxlokk harbour on January 4. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
A man waterblasts the hull of his boat at Marsaxlokk on January 4. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
Two members of the Rapid intervention Unit (RIU) cordon off the road leading to the back entrance of the courthouse in Valletta. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina
An armed police officer from the Rapid intervention Unit (RIU) guards a van whilst the two Libyan hijackers are escorted out of the Law courts in Valletta on January 4. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina
A fishing Luzzu passes by a statue of Jesus as it makes it’s way to the Marsaxlokk quay on January 4. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier
A lady makes her way across the sand at Golden Bay as strong winds hit the island on January 5. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
A couple brave the strong winds Golden Bay on January 5. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
As strong Westerly winds hit the island a kite surfer takes to the water at Golden Bay on January 5. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
The resident cat at the Corradino Correctional Facility in Paola crosses the tarmac before a press conference on January 5. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
Minister for Home Affairs Carmelo Abela sits in the driving seat of one of the new vans at the Corradino Correctional Facilty in Paola on January 6. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli
Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.Comments powered by Disqus
Advert
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.