Photos of the week - Times of Malta

Times of Malta presents a selection of its photographers' choice of their best photos over the past days.

A helicopter lifts the lifeless body of Reuben Azzopardi, a 34 year old man from Zejtum who lost his life during a quad bike accident at Xghajra on December 29 Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

Archbishop Joseph Scicluna exchanges new years greetings with the public on December 30. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A group of policemen watch as the Gozo Channel ferry berths in Paradise Bay while hundreds of cars wait patiently on December 30 Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

A Mute Swan as it rests behind Marsalforn Dam, Gozo on January 3 Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

A flock of 12 Mute Swans enjoy a swim in a large pond in Marsalforn Valley, Gozo on January 3 Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

A flock of 12 Mute Swans attracted hundreds of visitors as they landed behind a dam in Marsalforn Valley, Gozo on January 3 Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

The parents of Johanna Boni, the 27-year-old women who was crushed by a truck on January 5 last year, return to the site of the accident a year later riding their daughter’s repaired motorbike Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

The memorial site of Johanna Boni, the 27-year-old women who was crushed by a truck last year whilst riding her motorcycle on January 5. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

A policeman searches a car involved in a hit and run accident in Hamrun on January 3. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Police surround a car involved in a hit and run accident in Hamrun on January 3. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Cats lay in the sun in Valletta on January 3. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A man walks the plank to board a fishing boat at Marsaxlokk on January 4. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A fisherman sends a text message from his Luzzu in Marsaxlokk on January 4.

A fisherman sorts out fishing nets in Marsaxlokk on January 4. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

The LNG tanker Armada Mediterrana at berth in Delimara on January 4. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A fishing crew and their Luzzu at Marsaxlokk harbour on January 4. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A man waterblasts the hull of his boat at Marsaxlokk on January 4. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Two members of the Rapid intervention Unit (RIU) cordon off the road leading to the back entrance of the courthouse in Valletta. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

An armed police officer from the Rapid intervention Unit (RIU) guards a van whilst the two Libyan hijackers are escorted out of the Law courts in Valletta on January 4. Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

A fishing Luzzu passes by a statue of Jesus as it makes it’s way to the Marsaxlokk quay on January 4. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

A lady makes her way across the sand at Golden Bay as strong winds hit the island on January 5. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

A couple brave the strong winds Golden Bay on January 5. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

As strong Westerly winds hit the island a kite surfer takes to the water at Golden Bay on January 5. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

The resident cat at the Corradino Correctional Facility in Paola crosses the tarmac before a press conference on January 5. Photo: Matthew Mirabelli