Hides cocaine under belly fat

Florentino Herrera

A man stopped by traffic police in Texas was found with cocaine hidden under his belly fat while being taken to jail after failing a sobriety test, officers said.

An Austin police officer pulled over Florentino Herrera early on New Year's Eve after he said he saw the 48-year-old run a stop sign and cross a solid white traffic line. Herrera was arrested after failing sobriety tests and refusing to take a blood alcohol test.

Police said the patrol car's camera recorded Herrera trying to destroy cocaine concealed under his stomach fat. He was held on charges of evidence tampering and driving while intoxicated.