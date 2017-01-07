Advert
Saturday, January 7, 2017, 12:54

What to expect in tomorrow's The Sunday Times of Malta

Interview with PN electoral candidate Salvu Mallia

Outspoken PN candidate Salvu Mallia gets things off his chest in an interview.

The Sunday Times of Malta tomorrow ranges from politics to parenting, health to history, plus a front-page revelation that’s sure to get some tongues wagging – find out about it tomorrow morning...

Interview: Salvu Malli critical of ‘meek’ PN

News: The courts – a shock to the system

Comment: Freedom Press demolished – but why no fuss?

Letters: Tribute to ‘The Wolf', biker and kickboxer

Parenting: How to foster resilience in your child

Health: How to wean yourself off sugar

Environment: 10 wishes for 2017

History: The P&O-Malta maritime connection

Science: Maltese researcher in one of 2016’s top breakthroughs

Style: Stay warm with the art of layering

