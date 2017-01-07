Today's newspapers in review

These are the leading stories in today's local newspapers.

The Times of Malta leads with news that Enemalta has awarded a €2 million deal to an Italian company in direc financial straits, despite tender rules stipulating that companies in administration could be excluded from taking part.

In a separate caption story, the paper reports that rough seas have broken off a chunk of rock at Dwejra's Azure Window.

The Malta Independent leads with news that nobody is believed to have contracted Legionella after the virus was discovered in parliament last month following routine checks.

L-Orizzont reports on pharmaceutical price reductions, saying that in addition to reduced prices, a number of new medicines have also been released for the first time.

In-Nazzjon highlights a Nationalist Party press conference held yesterday which decried tens of millions in overspending by the public sector, saying that while ministries overran their budget, families have been forced to cough up more money for fuel.