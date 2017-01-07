Missing woman with dementia found after four hours
A 71-year-old woman who went missing earlier this afternoon was found this evening in Qawra.
Family members were relieved to find Maria Lourdes Spiteri, especially after they raised concerns that she suffers from dementia and has a hearing problem.
The family thanked the police, the Civil Protection Department and the public for mounting an intensive search.
