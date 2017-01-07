Advert
Saturday, January 7, 2017, 06:56

Rough seas chip away at Azure Window

Photo shows exposed rock at iconic Dwejra site

The Azure Window has been chipped. Photo: Anthony Grech

The Azure Window has been chipped. Photo: Anthony Grech

Rough seas have exposed the fragility of Gozo's Azure Window, with waves having broken off a large slab at the base of one of its cliffs. 

In a photo taken by Anthony Grech as seas battered the Dwejra shoreline, bare limestone contrasts strongly with the weathered, darker rock that surrounds it. 

This is the second time this week that violent seas at Dwejra have made headlines. Earlier this week, seven people had to be rescued after they were swept away into the sea in the area.  

Concerns about the iconic site's long-term future have grown over the past year, although most attention has focused on the rock formation's arch, which is gradually being eroded. 

Walking across the arch is now a fineable offence, with public pressure for a ban growing after aerial photos showed visible cracks in the rock and amateur video of chunks of rock falling as a daredevil leapt off the rock formation angering the public. 

The Azure Window was created after two limestone sea caves collapsed. It is one of the Maltese Islands' most distinctive sites, attracting thousands of tourists every year. 

A close-up of the damage. Extract from photo by Anthony GrechA close-up of the damage. Extract from photo by Anthony Grech
Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Man dies in Gozo clay wall collapse, son...

  2. Speaker to spend €10,000 on ‘official’...

  3. Victim's parents demand compensation...

  4. Seven slightly injured after being...

  5. Two injured after being hit with...

  6. Malta and European Commission at odds...

  7. Revamped Times Talk migrates to online

  8. Man accused of stealing police...

  9. Flu cases up 60% as cold weather returns

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 07-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed