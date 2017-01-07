Advert
Saturday, January 7, 2017, 15:01

Pedestrian injured, dog killed, in hit-and-run

The incident happened on the Marsascala bypass. Picture: Google maps.

A pedestrian was injured and his dog was killed in a hit-and-run incident on the Marsascala bypass this afternoon.

The police said the incident happened on Triq Villabate, Żabbar, around 2.15pm when a vehicle hit them and kept driving off. 

The 40-year-old pedestrian was taken to Mater Dei Hospital in an ambulance. His condition is not yet known. 

More details to follow.

