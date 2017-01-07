Pedestrian injured, dog killed, in hit-and-run

The incident happened on the Marsascala bypass. Picture: Google maps.

A pedestrian was injured and his dog was killed in a hit-and-run incident on the Marsascala bypass this afternoon.

The police said the incident happened on Triq Villabate, Żabbar, around 2.15pm when a vehicle hit them and kept driving off.

The 40-year-old pedestrian was taken to Mater Dei Hospital in an ambulance. His condition is not yet known.

More details to follow.