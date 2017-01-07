Muscat dials back EU presidency hype

Joseph Muscat and the Conference of European Churches. Photo: Steve Zammit Lupi

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said yesterday that he had “no delusions of grandeur” about Malta’s EU presidency, planting his feet firmly on the ground at the end of the island’s first week on the European throne.

Dr Muscat said he was aware that most of the six-month presidency of the EU Council, which began on Monday, would deal with “bureaucratic dossiers”.

Speaking during a customary meeting between the representatives of European churches and the head of government running the presidency, Dr Muscat said perhaps the most the country could hope to achieve in the coming months was a seamless continuation of the council’s work.

His modest framing of the island’s presidency comes after weeks of national hype, with Malta’s stint in the rotating position being previously described as the country’s “coming-of-age” moment, putting the island in the European spotlight.

Turning to one of the presidency’s main issues – migration – Dr Muscat said there would be no “silver-bullet solution”. Instead, he hoped to achieve some modicum of progress on talks related to border management and other bones of contention.

The Conference of European Churches, which represents some 170 churches across Europe, offered “prayers of support” to Dr Muscat for the presidency, saying it would be a testing experience.

Olivier Poquillon, general secretary of the Commission of the Bishops’ Conference of the EU, urged Dr Muscat to keep humanitarian values in mind.

The EU, he said, must act quickly to “rescue the poor and weak”. All efforts should include family-friendly measures – the heart of the “culture of life”.

During the meeting, at the Auberge de Castille, Archbishop Charles Scicluna presented Dr Muscat with the Church’s reflection on the presidency.

The 10-page document offers the Church’s thoughts on issues such as sustainability, the EU’s common asylum system and the need to safeguard the interests of future generations.

PM Muscat has said his feet are planted firmly on the ground. Photo: Curia

Mgr Scicluna said Malta’s presidency offered the country an opportunity to give “a strong impetus to revitalise faith in the European project”.

“We augur that Malta will continue to consolidate and implement the values of human dignity, democracy, human rights, justice, solidarity and the rule of law cherished by the founding fathers of the European Union,” he said.

The Church’s position document weighs in on the presidency’s six priorities: migration, security, the single market, social inclusion, neighbourhood policy and the maritime sector. It urges the government to work for the principles of the founding fathers and says the EU is “more than just a common market”.

Welcoming the bishops, Dr Muscat said the hallmark of the presidency was its focus. The government would deal with foreseen issues and those that may arise.