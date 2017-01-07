Marsa's Freedom Press is finally demolished

The former Freedom Press, one time headquarters of the Labour Party, and a derelict eyesore in recent years, was demolished last night.

The Malta Shipbuilding area is now being turned into a maritime hub for activities which will include maintenance of oil rigs.

Labour Avenue was closed last night as the demolition trucks moved in to destroy the building which served as the Labour Party's press in the 1970s until it was taken over by the government to house the offices of Malta Shipbuilding.

The party was given various properties in compensation, including Australia Hall in Pembroke.

The Maċina in Senglea was used as Labour headquarters until a new HQ was built in Ħamrun in the 1990s.