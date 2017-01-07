Hail the winter weather as temperature tonight down to 4°C

Salini, Marsalforn, Gozo. Photo: Anthony Grech

The temperature this evening is expected to plunge to a low of 4°C, as Malta is also impacted by Arctic temperatures freezing Europe.

Temperatures plummeted from yesterday, hail was reported, and the wind from the north-west was viciously strong as the current cold spell charged into the central Mediterranean.

Welcome to the winter weather that was nowhere to be seen at this time last year.

The Meteorological Office at the Malta International Airport reported a high of nine degrees Celsius yesterday and the temperature fell to five degrees during the night.

The cold weather saw people bundled up tight in their coats and scarves as they tried to keep warm while going about their daily business.

Ironically, it is colder in Malta than London where the minimum temperature today was 7°C. But spare a thought for anybody in Rome this evening where the minimum temperature is down to -3°C.

The cold spell is expected to last until Monday at least, with a possible thunderstorm accompanying the high day temperature of 8°C and a low of 4°C at night.

The rough seas provided some spectacular visuals for photographers but caused mayhem for those planning a sea trip to Sicily. Ferry service operator Virtu Ferries cancelled all voyages to Sicily yesterday and today due to the bad weather.

In Gozo, Marsalforn bore the brunt of the pounding waves, with the promenade becoming one with the sea. The iconic natural window at Dwejra also took a hit as waves chipped away at the rock.

The Times of Malta photographers were out and about to capture Malta in all its winter glory.