All radio transmissions to be interrupted on Monday
All nationwide radio transmissions on Monday will be interrupted for seven hours because of repair works on the Għargħur Transmitting Tower.
Transmissions will be switched over to the reserve antenna on Monday between 8am and 3pm, weather permitting, the Broadcasting Authority said.
During the remaining time listeners may experience poorer reception as power has to be reduced for safety reasons.
The BA apologised for any inconvenience.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.