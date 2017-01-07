Advert
Saturday, January 7, 2017, 19:41

All radio transmissions to be interrupted on Monday

All nationwide radio transmissions on Monday will be interrupted for seven hours because of repair works on the Għargħur Transmitting Tower.

Transmissions will be switched over to the reserve antenna on Monday between 8am and 3pm, weather permitting, the Broadcasting Authority said. 

During the remaining time listeners may experience poorer reception as power has to be reduced for safety reasons.

The BA apologised for any inconvenience.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Rough seas chip away at Azure Window

  2. Speaker to spend €10,000 on ‘official’...

  3. Victim's parents demand compensation...

  4. Malta and European Commission at odds...

  5. 'I'll sue you on Monday,' Jason...

  6. Suspect held as pedestrian injured, dog...

  7. Revamped Times Talk migrates to online

  8. Flu cases up 60% as cold weather returns

  9. Mayor of Maltese descent running for US...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 07-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed