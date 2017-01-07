Caring society

Why should society be blamed (as some columnists in the media reported recently) for the homeless Somali man who died under the bridge in Marsa?

If the poor chap went across the road to the refugee centre, the caretaker would have found him a place to stay, just like the rest of the refugees on the island.

Unfortunately, whenever something like this happens, it’s always the negative side which is reported. If the homeless man was sleeping in a village, someone would have noticed and either helped him or reported him at the local police station but, considering he was sleeping in an area where only refugees frequent, the blame lies on those who used to see him and did not report him missing.

So, please, stop blaming society because the majority of the Maltese people are always ready to help.