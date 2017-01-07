Relegation rivals St Andrews, Mosta cancel each other out

ST ANDREWS 1; MOSTA 1

Relegation rivals St Andrews and Mosta cancelled each other out in a combative encounter this afternoon.

Mosta having to play again less than 72 hours after their 2-0 defeat against Birkirkara, made three changes with Luca Martinelli, Kevaun Atkinson and Neil Frendo roped in the starting formation.

St Andrews had to make do without defensive duo Enmy Pena Beltre and Ante Bakmaz.

The game had barely started when Ziga Kastrevec scored one of the quickest Premier League goals after 26 seconds.

The Saints attacked straight from the kick-off and the Slovenian striker totally unmarked after bursting through from midfield. Mosta goalkeeper Yenz Cini sprinted off his line to try and block his dangerous run but he was beaten by the striker’s deft footwork, before Kastrevec headed the ball into an empty net.

Mosta had to overcome this handicap of a false start. A well-worked interplay between Kemmu Jackson and Jaroslav Repa caught St Andrews out shy the half hour with Daniel Brandle restoring to halting the Czech Republic defender down to prevent him from getting in a shot, but, by doing so he gave away a penalty.

Repa stepped up to the spot but Jake Galea, St. Andrews goalkeeper guessed the right way to block his effort only to see Lucky Oseghale bundle in the rebound.

The rest of the first half was rather uneventful with play concentrated mainly in midfield for long stretches.

At the start of the second half, Danilo Doncic decided to rope in Jacob Walker instead of Brandle. The move almost paid off immediately. Seven minutes into the second half, Francis Onwudinjo tripped Walker as the latter made a clean break for goal. From the ensuing free-kick by Ivan Paz, Galea some managed to stop the ball from swerving into his net.

At the other end, St Andrews looked jittery in defence and Mosta nearly cashed in past the hour mark when Bezak held off Dale Cammilleri as he veered infield from the left before mustering a strong drive that Galea saved with the aid of the post.

Mosta kept up the rhythm and minutes later Bezak robbed a ball on the right flank and served Kemar Reid. The Jamaican striker opened his body and tried to place his shit inside the near post but Galea saved with his feet.

Amid the Saints’ difficulties to break down Mosta’s resistance, four minutes from time, towering defender Michael Johnson came the closest to score but his bold header from a Joseph Farrugia corner cannoned off the crossbar.