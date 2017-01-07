Sporting briefs

Zaha: Wilfred Zaha belatedly began training with Ivory Coast yesterday ahead of their African Nations Cup finals campaign, effectively dashing England’s hopes of him backtracking on his switch of allegiance. Zaha travelled to the team’s training camp in the United Arab Emirates after scoring for Crystal Palace in Tuesday’s 2-1 home loss to Swansea City.

Rooney: Captain Wayne Rooney will return to Manchester United’s starting line-up for Saturday’s FA Cup third-round game against Championship Reading as the defending champions begin their bid to win the trophy for a record 13th time. The 31-year-old striker last played three weeks ago, missing the festive fixtures due to a muscle problem.

Snodgrass: Hull have turned down a bid for midfielder Robert Snodgrass from Premier League rivals West Ham, Press Association Sport reported. Snodgrass turned down a new long-term deal with the Tigers last month, and although the club recently triggered a one-year contract extension on the Scotland international, West Ham have tabled a reported offer of £3million.

Remy: Sam Allardyce has backed Crystal Palace debutant Loic Remy to boost the Eagles’ survival fight. Fit-again France striker Remy is finally ready for his Palace bow after thigh and calf problems, having joined the Selhurst Park club on loan from Chelsea in August. “If he can hit the form and heights he’s hit in the Premier League before he could lift the team and be a big goal-scoring threat,” said Allardyce .

Nyom: West Brom boss Tony Pulis must play a waiting game to see if Allan Nyom is available for selection this weekend. The defender is yet to get final clearance to face Derby after being left out of Cameroon’s squad for the African Nations Cup this week. Albion need the paperwork from the Cameroon Football Association to play him against the Rams in their FA Cup third-round home tie despite the country’s decision not to call him up.