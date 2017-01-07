Football news

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius has benefited from his time on the sidelines and he has a good chance of starting tomorrow’s FA Cup third-round clash with fourth tier Plymouth at Anfield.

Karius came under intense scrutiny after making a series of costly errors, forcing Klopp to drop the 23-year-old last month and replace him with Simon Mignolet.

“It’s difficult to speak about these things in public because you make all of these things big stories. But we cannot ignore the pressure you make,” manager Jurgen Klopp said.

“We have to cope with it we have to deal with it, and that’s why we made the change before. Sure, Loris will benefit from this step back, or step aside if you like.”

Koeman targeting quality signings

Everton manager Ronald Koeman will focus on quality rather than quantity as he looks to improve his squad during the January transfer window.

Having lost winger Yannick Bolasie for up to a year with a knee injury, the Dutchman is looking to bolster his attacking options ahead of the second half of the season.

“We will see if we can get the players in that we want because that’s really important for the team,” Koeman told reporters.

“If not, then we won’t sign other players because that’s not what I want.”

Clement assured of transfer kitty

New Swansea manager Paul Clement has received assurances that he will be given funds to improve the relegation-threatened side this month.

The Welsh club’s owners Steve Kaplan and Jason Levien have also appointed Dan Altman of North Yard Analytics as a consultant to assess potential transfer targets using statistical studies.

“I’ve had assurances from the club that the opportunity (to buy players) will be there in the transfer window,” he said.

“I believe statistical analysis should be part of the jigsaw puzzle that goes together to help recruit players and assess your own team but we will be using data as part of the whole picture.”

Nigerian Mikel joins China gold rush

Nigeria midfielder John Obi Mikel has become the latest big-name player to join the Chinese Super League gold rush after leaving Chelsea for Tianjin Teda.

Mikel, who failed to make a single appearance for Antonio Conte’s side this season, had a medical in Tianjin and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) confirmed the deal yesterday.

“As you will know, I haven’t featured as much this season as I would have liked and at 29 I still have many years in the game ahead of me,” Mikel said.

“I’m delighted to be joining Tianjin TEDA FC, at a time that (Chinese) league is taking off.”

Mahrez wins African accolade

Riyad Mahrez, who inspired Leicester City to an extraordinary Premier League title triumph last season, was named African Footballer of the Year.

Algeria’s Mahrez, the creative linchpin of Leicester’s stunning success, was chosen ahead of 2015 winner Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool’s Sadio Mane in a poll of African national team coaches, technical directors and media experts.

The Leicester player received 361 votes, ahead of Auba-meyang’s 313 and Mane’s 186 with the result announced at the annual Confederation of African Football (CAF) awards in the Nigerian capital.

Schneiderlin, Depay not sold by United yet

Morgan Schneiderlin and Memphis Depay look to have played their final games for Manchester United – but manager Jose Mourinho revealed neither player is close to sealing his departure.

Neither midfielder Schneiderlin nor winger Depay will be considered against Reading in the FA Cup today because Mourinho is operating under the assumption that both will be exiting Old Trafford this month.

“Their situation is exactly the same, both of them I will allow to leave the club,” Mourinho said.

“I will allow them to leave if the right offer comes. Until this moment, no. Is this a\ good situation? No. Why not? Because I don’t think about them as options in this moment.”

Balotelli banned for two matches

Mario Balotelli has been banned for two games after being sent off near the end of Nice’s 0-0 draw with Girondins de Bordeaux on Dec. 21, Ligue 1’s disciplinary said on Thursday.

The 26-year-old was shown a straight red card for kicking Bordeaux defender Igor Lewczuk.

The Italian international will miss the Ligue 1 leaders’ games against Lorient on Sunday and Metz on Jan. 15.

Nice coach Lucien Favre was handed a suspended two-match ban for his behaviour towards match officials following the game against Bordeaux.