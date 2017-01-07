Cup competition a ‘big priority’ for Arsenal – Wenger
Arsene Wenger insists the FA Cup is a “big priority” for Arsenal this season as he looks set to buck the growing trend by naming a strong side at Preston today.
Many clubs, not restricted only to the Premier League, have suggested they will make drastic alterations to their starting line-ups for their respective third-round ties as they look to manage fixture congestion and keep fringe players happy.
But Wenger, who has won the competition a record-equalling six times during his two-decade tenure as Gunners boss, has said he will only make a couple of notable changes to his strongest side.
Arsenal have lifted the FA Cup 12 times in their history – a feat only matched by Manchester United – and won the competition back to back in the 2013/14 and 2014/15 seasons.
With Tuesday’s 3-3 draw at Bournemouth leaving Arsenal fifth in the league and a difficult Champions League Last16 tie against Bayern Munich on the horizon, the FA Cup could once again offer the best chance of success for Wenger this season – and he is not intending to take the third-round trip to Deepdale lightly.
“It is a big priority for us,” he said of the FA Cup.
“We have shown historically that we care about it, and it is a massive competition for everybody. To win the FA Cup is always a target each year.
“We know as well that after a congested Christmas period that the third round is always a tricky game and that is why I believe it is a mental challenge for the Premier League teams to prepare well and not have a bad surprise – especially when you go to a Championship team, it is always difficult.”
