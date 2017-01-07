Court rules in FIFA’s favour over Qatar working conditions

A court has rejected a lawsuit against FIFA brought by labour unions which said it had failed to use its influence to ensure fair treatment for people working on 2022 World Cup facilities in Qatar, the world football body said yesterday.

FIFA said in a statement it welcomed the decision by the Commercial Court of Zurich in the case which concerned its “alleged wrongful conduct and liability for human rights violations.”

The suit was filed by Bangladesh Free Trade Union Congress, backed by the Dutch union FNV, on behalf of a Bangladeshi man who says he was exploited in Qatar.

It called on FIFA to force Qatar to adopt “minimum labour standards” for migrant workers preparing for the tournament, including the right to quit a job or leave the country.

The Gulf state has faced criticism of its treatment of foreign workers from Amnesty International, the Building and Wood Workers’ International organisation and others.

Doha has previously denied exploiting workers and says it is implementing labour reforms.