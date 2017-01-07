VW, Justice Department nearing $3bl agreement over diesel allegations

Volkswagen AG and the US Justice Department are nearing an agreement to resolve the government’s civil and criminal investigations that would require the German automaker to pay a penalty of more than $3 billion, sources briefed on the talks said yesterday.

The agreement is not final and could still change or fall apart but a deal could be announced as early as next week.

Volkswagen is also expected to face oversight by an outside monitor and agree to other significant reforms in connection with its diesel cheating scandal as part of a likely deferred prosecution agreement. VW has previously agreed to pay up to $17.5 billion to resolve claims by US owners, federal and state regulators and dealers.

A VW spokesman in Germany declined to confirm the report, saying the automaker is in discussions with authorities.

Volkswagen and the Justice Department have held intensive talks this week aimed at resolving the case before President Barack Obama leaves office on January 20. Sources briefed on the talks said if a deal wasn’t reached before then it could significantly delay an agreement.

VW admitted in September 2015 to installing secret software known as “defeat devices” in 475,000 US two-litre diesel cars to cheat exhaust emissions tests and make them appear cleaner in testing than they really were.

In reality, the vehicles emitted up to 40 times the legally allowable pollution levels.

The company later admitted to also using “defeat devices” in the three-litre vehicles. The 80,000 three-litre US vehicles had an undeclared auxiliary emissions system that allowed the vehicles to emit up to nine times allowable limits.

The scandal hurt VW’s global business and reputation, and led to the ouster of long-time CEO Martin Winterkorn. VW has been barred from selling any new diesels in the United States since late 2015.