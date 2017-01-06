Watch: 'Grow up Donald' - Biden tells Trump

US vice president Joe Biden has reignited his feud with Donald Trump, telling him it was time to grow up and act like an adult.

Biden, responding to how the president-elect has communicated over the transition of power via Twitter, said in an interview with PBS: "Grow up Donald, grow up, time to be an adult, you're president. You gotta do something, show us what you have.

"You're gonna propose legislation, we're gonna get to debate it, let the public decide, let them vote in Congress, let's see what happens. It's going to be much clearer what he's for and against and what we're for and against."

He continued: "It's going to be much clearer what he's for and against, and what we're for and against, now that it's going to get down to actually discussing in detail these issues that affect people's lives."

Biden also said it's "dangerous" for the President-elect to be sceptical of US intelligence agencies.

"I think it's dangerous," he said in the interview. "For a President not to have confidence in, not to be prepared to listen to the myriad of intelligence agencies from defense intelligence, to the CIA, et cetera, is absolutely mindless. It's just mindless."

Trump will today be briefed on allegations Russia meddled in the US presidential election - claims he has cast doubt on in a series of tweets.