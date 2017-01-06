Title hopefuls stay on winning path

Celino Alves scores one of his four goals in Luxol’s 16-0 rout of Safi. Photo: Joe Borg

Leading trio Luxol, Valletta and Swieqi FC maintained their march at the top of the Gatorade Futsal League with straightforward victories in their last matches.

Luxol registered the biggest victory on matchday five after thumping Safi San Lorenzo 16-0.

Celino Alves maintained his scoring spree as he netted four times while Glenn Bonello and Frane Despotovic hit a hat-trick each.

Romanian international Emil Raducu and Mark Zammit helped themselves to a double while Andy Mangion and an own goal completed the scoring for the St Andrews side.

Valletta made it five wins on the trot after seeing off the University of Malta side 11-1.

Despite cruising to a 3-0 advantage before the break, the Citizens had to contend with a determined University side in the opening half as the ‘students’ gave their all against the champions.

However, the second half was a different story as Valletta improved their showing to make their victory more pronounced.

Prolific scorer Raphinha again stole the limelight as he put his name on the scoresheet four times for Valletta along with doubles from Chris Cardona and Mohammed Elamari.

Xavier Saliba, Jovica Milijic and Carlo Scicluna were also on the mark for the Citizens.

The University of Malta scored their consolation through an own goal.

Swieqi had the better of Sliema Wanderers 11-1. Nikola Farrugia’s boys dominated possession for long stretches and had talisman Boicho Marev in fine form as he struck four times against the Blues.

Jason Gauci netted twice while Timothy Gingell, Andre Ciancio, Fredrick Johansson, Christian Wismayer and Redeemer Borg completed the rout for Swieqi.

Paul Bugeja netted Sliema’s consolation goal.

Meanwhile, Qrendi and Qormi obtained their third victory of the season after seeing off Tarxien JMI, 9-6, and Żurrieq Wolves, 7-4, respectively.

The championship resumes today with the big match between Luxol and Ħamrun Tre Angeli.

This clash will be preceded by the match between Valletta and Safi San Lorenzo.

Standings

Luxol, Valletta, Swieqi 15; Ħamrun Tre Angeli 12; Msida, Qormi, Qrendi 9; Safi San Lorenzo, Marsaskala 6; Mrieħel ESS, Sliema Wanderers, University of Malta 3; Swieqi, Tarxien, Żurrieq 3.