Sports round-up

Cricket: South African fast bowler Kyle Abbott announced his retirement from international cricket yesterday to play in England, catching his employers by surprise and highlighting a growing drain of sporting talent from the country. Abbott quit immediately after South Africa’s victory over Sri Lanka in the second test in Cape Town, saying he had made the difficult decision to sign a four-year contract with Hampshire to ensure his financial security. He will be joined in southern England by batsman Rilee Rossouw who is also quitting the international game.

Ice Hockey: Former National Hockey League most valuable player Milt Schmidt, who won the Stanley Cup as both a player and manager, has died. He was 98 and had been the league’s oldest living player, according to the Boston Globe. Hall of Famer Schmidt played 16 seasons in the NHL, all with the Boston Bruins, leading the team to Stanley Cup championships in 1939 and 1941. Just this past weekend as part of the NHL’s Centennial celebrations Schmidt was named one of the 100 Greatest NHL players of all-time.

Basketball, NBA: Miami Heat forward Justise Winslow will have surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder and is likely to miss the rest of the season. Winslow was injured against Boston on Friday after he became tangled up with Celtics big man Al Horford. Tests revealed the extent of the injury and Winslow will undergo surgery today.