Ritmica gymnasts win medals in Turin event
Ritmica Malta gymnasts Christy Bugeja, Victoria Micallef, Katya Miller and Monika Lazarova recently participated in a rhythmic gymnastics competition in Turin known as ‘Stelle di Natale’. Gymnasts from 16 countries took part. The Ritmica girls won two gold and two bronze medals in their categories. The competition was followed by a training camp conducted by Russian coach Alla Mishenina and former Russia national team member Jana Lykonina . Maria Sergeeva, the 2016 European junior hoop champion, also took part in the training camp.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.