Friday, January 6, 2017, 06:04

Ritmica gymnasts win medals in Turin event

Ritmica Malta gymnasts Christy Bugeja, Victoria Micallef, Katya Miller and Monika Lazarova recently participated in a rhythmic gymnastics competition in Turin  known as ‘Stelle di Natale’. Gymnasts from 16 countries took part. The Ritmica girls won two gold and two bronze medals in their categories. The competition was followed by a training camp conducted by Russian coach Alla Mishenina and former Russia national team member Jana Lykonina . Maria Sergeeva, the 2016 European junior hoop champion, also took part in the training camp.

