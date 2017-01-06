Advert
Friday, January 6, 2017, 06:07

Australian Open junior champion charged with match-fixing

Australian Open junior tennis champion Oliver Anderson has been charged with match-fixing, according to reports.

Victoria Police said yesterday that an 18-year-old man from Queensland had been charged following alleged match-fixing at a tournament in Traralgon.

The player was named by the Age newspaper as Anderson, who defeated Jurabek Karimov to win the boys’ title at Melbourne Park 12 months ago and is currently ranked 743rd.

The police said “La Trobe Crime Investigation Unit detectives charged an 18-year-old man on summons today following alleged match-fixing at a tournament in Traralgon in October.

“Sporting Integrity Intelligence Unit detectives and bookmakers assisted with the probe. The Queensland man was charged with engaging in conduct that corrupts a betting outcome.

“He will appear at the Latrobe Valley Magistrates’ Court on March 2, 2017.”

The news is the last thing Australian tennis officials would have wanted less than two weeks before the start of the first grand slam of the season.

Last year, explosive allegations of widespread match-fixing in tennis by the BBC and Buzzfeed were published on the eve of the Australian Open.

Tennis’ governing bodies subsequently announced the formation of an independent review into the sport’s anti-corruption practices. The review panel is expected to announce its interim findings shortly.

