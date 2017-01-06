Scrooge’s panto in Maltese

Skruċ currently playing at the Catholic Institute in Floriana is this year’s panto offering loosely based on Scrooge, the famous Dickens character from A Christmas Carol.

Designed to provide entertainment for the whole family, Skruċ features an amazing array of LCD screens on stage, with projections offering a rather different spectacle to the usual set and changing scenes used with success in past performances.

Popular duo, Danusan perform in their first-ever pantomime Skruċ.

Rodney Gauci stars in the role of Dame. A popular entertainer known for, among others, his interpretation of Percival in Deċeduti, being one half of the satirical pair Ġorġ u Pawlu, and a member of the popular TV series Skjetti, he has also written the script of this year’s play.

The rest of the cast is made up of the popular duo Danusan who are taking part in a pantomime for the first time, Snits as Jacob Marley, Ian Fenech as Skruċ, Mark Tonna, Tiziana and Jeffrey Scicluna as the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future, respectively, and singers Leontine, Julie Pomorski, Bernice Darmanin, Paul Bonello and the young and talented Gaia, Maxine and Kevin Calleja. Choreography is by Kinetic Dance Studio.

As always, the cast is accompanied by a live band under the direction of Abigail Brown, with musical arrangements by Joe Brown. Skruċ is directed by Ray Abdilla and produced by Pawlu Testa.

• At time of writing, tickets for Skruċ are still available for tomorrow at 7pm, Sunday at 2pm and 6.30pm, January 14 at 7pm and January 15 at 4pm. To book online visit www.activemalta.com. Alternatively, tickets may be bought from the booking office and bar at the Catholic Institute Theatre in Floriana, by calling Pawlu Testa Travel on 2122 3340 or through the booking hotline on 9947 6468.