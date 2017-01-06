El Clan – Spanish film in Valletta

Guillermo Francella (right) stars as Arquímedes, the head of the Argentine Puccio clan who, together with his son Alejandro (Peter Lanzani), engaged in kidnap and murder for a living.

Being screened today by Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta, El Clan (The Clan) is based on the true story of the Puccio family, a case where reality is certainly stranger than fiction.

Within a typical family home in the traditional neighbourhood of San Isidro in Argentina, a sinister clan makes its living off kidnapping and murder. Arquímedes (Guillermo Francella), the patriarch, heads and plans the operations. Alejandro (Peter Lanzani), his eldest son, is a star rugby player at CASI, a prestigious local club, and with Los Pumas, the Argentine mythical national team. The son gives in to his father’s will and identifies possible candidates for kidnapping, with his popularity shielding him from suspicion.

To a greater or lesser extent, the members of the family are accomplices in this dreadful venture as they live off the benefits yielded by the large ransoms paid by the families of their victims.

This film takes place in the context of the final years of the Argentine military dictatorship and incipient return to democracy.

Directed by Pablo Trapero, it was selected to be screened in the main competition section of the 72nd Venice International Film Festival where it won the Silver Lion for best direction.

It was also the Argentine entry for Best Foreign Language Film at the 88th Academy Awards, though it was not nominated.

• The Clan is screening today at St James Cavalier in Valletta at 9pm. It is also showing on January 13 and January 15 at the same time. The film is in Spanish with English subtitles and is suitable for those aged 15 and over. For more information, visit http://kreattivita.org .