Announcements

Mr GEORGE BORG and Miss ANTOINETTE PORTANIER

The marriage took place on Friday, January 6, 1967, at Our Lady of Victories church, Valletta. Fr John Micallef officiated. Congratulations, love and best wishes from your children Kris and his wife Johanna, Glorianne and her husband Arnold and your grandchildren Emma, Bettina, George, Mattea, Cesca, Gianni and Valentina

Obituary

AGIUS GILIBERT. On January 4, at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Centre, MARY (May) of Valletta, widow of Anthony, aged 88, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her children Edwina and her husband Alfred, Joseph and his wife Marthese and Cecilia and her husband Salvu, her grandchildren Joseph and Sara, Andrew and his wife Lisa, Daniel, Patrick, and Robert, her great-granddaughter Evelyn, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, January 6 at 9.30am for Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 10am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. The family would like to thank the management and staff at the centre for the care and dedication shown throughout her stay there. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

CURMI. On January 3, at LiveLife, Sliema, JOSEPH, a week short of his 76th birthday, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church after a long illness borne with Christian fortitude. Deeply mourned by his loving and devoted wife Doreen, née Marich, his brothers and sisters, Fr Robert Curmi, SDB, Sr Pauline RSCJ, John and his wife Rosemarie, Sr Helen RSCJ, Anthony and his wife Joyce, Sr Theresa FMA, Rita and her husband Albert Perotti, Alfred and his wife Vicki, Victor and his wife Afeline, and Anton Schembri, widower of Hilda, his sisters-in-law Caroline and Louise and their husbands Mario Balzan Demajo and Sandro Zammit La Rosa, nephews, nieces and their spouses, other relatives and many friends. The funeral cortège leaves St James Capua Hospital, Sliema, today, Friday, January 6 at 8.30am for St Julian’s parish church where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery (entrance from upper gate). No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

Not gone from memory,

Not gone from love,

But gone to Our Father’s home above.

We must not murmur, nor complain

Trusting in Heaven to meet again.

NOBBS. On January 4, in Sussex, England, JOSEPHINE, née Bartolo, passed away peacefully surrounded by her devoted family. She leaves to mourn her loss her husband Alan, her children Sharon, Nicola and her husband Geoff, Gavin, Dominic and his wife Sue, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her only sister, Marise Anastasio, relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held in England at a later date. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

PARIS. On January 5, at Karin Grech Rehabilitation Centre, JOHN of Floriana, aged 87, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his wife Edith, née Miggiani, his children Chris and Rose, Noel and Margaret, Robert and Doreen, Mark and Victoria, his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital today, Friday, January 6 at 2pm for St Publius parish church, Floriana, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

TISCH. On January 4, JOHANN JOSEF (Hans), passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his great loss his wife Margaret, née Cachia, his sister-in-law Cecilia, Lilian, widow of his brother-in-law Dr Francis Cachia, cousins, other relatives and friends in Malta and Austria. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Saturday, January 7 at 7.30am for Our Lady of Mount Carmel Basilica, Valletta, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 8am, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by request but donations to Hospice Malta, Balzan, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

CUSCHIERI – ANTHONY. Today the 11th anniversary of his passing away. Cherished memories of a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Always remembered by Madeleine and Oliver, Vicky and John, Marika and William, Marguerite and Albert, John and Hannah and their families.

FIORENTINO. In loving memory of EMMANUEL, today the ninth anniversary of his passing away. Always in our thoughts and prayers. His brother Mario and Antoinette, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

LA FERLA. In loving memory of MARY ROSE on the third anniversary of her demise. Sadly missed by her children Alberta and Vittorio and theirrespective families. A Mass for the repose of her soul will be said today at 6.30pm at the Immaculate Conception parish church, Tal-Ibraġ. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MAGRO – ANNIE. Remembered with much love, especially today the fourth anniversary of her demise. Loving mother of Josette, Hermann and Monica, Nathalie and Ray Galea and her two grandchildren Anthony Nicholas and Maria Roberta

Always in our thoughts

Forever in our hearts.

SALNITRO – CATHERINE. Treasured memories of a loving mother and grandmother, today the 21st anniversary of her passing away.

ULLO. Loving memories of my dear parents LENA and EDWARD whose anniversaries occur on January 6 and February 13 respectively. Still deeply missed by Josephine.

XUEREB – ALICE, née Moore. A very dearly loved mother on her 31st anniversary. May she rest in eternal peace. Monica, Gordon, Norman, Patrick and all the family.

ZAMMIT – LUCY. In loving memory, on the eighth anniversary of her death. Much loved and sadly missed by her five daughters, sons-in-law and grandchildren. Lord, grant her eternal rest.