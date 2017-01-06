New format for the 2017 Mediterranean Bank Cup

Players of Overseas, Falcons, Kavallieri and Stompers pose with the Mediterranean Bank Cup at the MRFU clubhouse. Photo: Ian Stilon

The 2017 Mediterranean Bank Cup will be played under a new format as the annual competition was officially launched by the Malta Rugby Football Union (MRFU) on Wednesday.

The cup, one of the two major competitions on the MRFU calendar, gets under way this weekend at Marsa.

Four teams are taking part in this year’s Mediterranean Bank Cup, namely Swieqi Overseas, Stompers, Kavallieri and Falcons.

The opening phase of the Cup will see all participants face each other on a round robin format.

The first-placed team will meet the fourth-placed side in the first semi-final while the sides finishing second and third willfeature in the other last-four match.

The opening game of the Med. Bank Cup is being played tomorrow when Swieqi Overseas take on Stompers at Marsa.

A novelty in this year’s Med. Bank Cup is the introduction of the bonus points system.

MRFU president Steve Busuttil had words of praise for sponsors Mediterranean Bank.

“We are grateful to Mediterranean Bank for their constant support,” Busuttil said.

“For us, their financial assistance is essential so that we continue developing the game of rugby in Malta.

“Without the help and support of our sponsors, the MRFU would not be able to function and achieve the targets it has set for itself in the coming years.”

The Women’s Sevens league, the main competition in the girls category, also kicks off this weekend.

The MRFU remain committed to promoting the game at grassroots level and Youth committee chairman Joseph Borda said this year, the governing body will be hosting several events for young players, most notably the Sunday School of Rugby.

“We also have plans to organise a rugby tournament for schools towards the end of the academic year,” Borda said.

“The tournament will be open for government, church and private schools and we have no doubt it will be an exciting opportunity for our youngsters and a great advert for the sport on our island.”