Prospects for 2017

Chancellor Angela Merkel remains a force to be reckoned with and in no way can she or her Christian Democratic Party be written off. Photo: Hannibal Hanschke/Reuters

2017 is an important year. Last year could be termed an annus horribilis not only in terms of the electoral results that may not have gone the way many of us would have wished, but also because the world does not seem to be a better place with the lack of security felt by many remaining a major concern that does not seem to be addressed in an adequate manner.

Insecurity is often translated into fear and the first reaction of many is to try to build walls in an attempt to prevent those labelled as undesirables who are often perceived as the major threat to our way of life.

This had an effect on many of the electoral contests that took place in 2016, including the June referendum in the UK that resulted in a majority vote in favour of that country leaving the European Union. Immigration was one of the major issues successfully raised by the ‘Leave’ campaign which argued that the country could not control the number of people coming into the UK while remaining in the EU.

As a result, mainstream parties are now pledging to be tougher on immigration as they gear up for elections that will take place in France, the Netherlands and Germany, and possibly in Italy too. If 2016 was a year of surprises, one wonders what 2017 will bring with it.

In France, indications remain that it will be a two-horse race between the centre right François Fillon and the far right candidate Marine Le Pen. The decision by the incumbent François Hollande not to seek a second term could be interpreted as a virtual admission that the French socialists do not consider that they stand a good chance of even making it to the second round of the presidential contest on May 7.

However, before the French choose their new president, elections will already have taken place in the Netherlands, for long considered as one of the most pro-European and open-minded countries. However, over the past years, this has changed significantly.

In 2016, a majority of Dutch voters rejected the proposed trade and economic deal between the EU and Ukraine. This is representative of an ever-growing Eurosceptic sentiment that could pose a serious problem in the EU should a new coalition in The Hague include Eurosceptic parties. Current opinion polls do not point towards a confirmation of the present Labour Party (PvdA) and People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD) coalition led by the VVD’s Mark Rutte but to an alliance that could very well have to rely on the support of at least five parties to ensure a majority in the two chambers of the Dutch parliament.

It is interesting to note a pattern over the past 40 years whereby Dutch voters seem to follow voters in the United States. With just two exceptions, when the US turned to the left or right in a presidential race, the Dutch did the same in a subsequent election. This certainly seems to be the trend according to opinion polls with the left, just like in France, already appearing to be out of the race to govern.

Federal elections in Germany are expected in the second half of the year. Although weakened by a string of defeats in state elections, Chancellor Angela Merkel remains a force to be reckoned with and in no way can she or her Christian Democratic Party (CDU) be written off. The government in Berlin is currently composed of the CDU and its Bavarian sister party the CSU as well as the Social Democrats (SPD) led by Sigmar Gabriel who is also the vice-chancellor.

In the 2013 elections, the CDU/CSU obtained one of its best ever results yet fell five seats short of a majority in the Bundestag, the lower House of Parliament. Since Merkel’s previous collation partners, the Free Democrats (FDP), did not win enough votes to obtain seats in the Bundestag, Merkel was forced to govern as she had done during her first term, in a so-called Große Koalition, that is a governing alliance composed of the two major parties. There are various possible scenarios after the next election.

So far it appears that the FDP will be back in Parliament whereas the far right populist and euro sceptic Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) will win seats for the first time ever. This would translate into a complicated situation of a lower house with six political parties represented. Whether this would threaten the chances of Merkel’s confirmation as chancellor is still to be seen though such fragmented parliamentary representation in Berlin is unprecedented.

What happens in these three countries is of paramount importance as Europe prepares to engage with the new administration in Washington. It is still not clear whether, once in office, Donald Trump will resume negotiations between the EU and the US on the Transatlantic Trade and Investment Partnership (TTIP) or scrap it completely and start negotiations afresh on an agreement more in line with his protectionist policies.

Another important issue that calls for stability in the EU is the triggering of the process for the withdrawal of the UK from the EU. British Prime Minister Theresa May has promised that this will happen before the end of March. The Supreme Court in the UK is soon expected to deliver its decision whether to overturn or confirm the decision by the High Court that would force May to request a parliamentary vote before triggering Article 50 of the Treaty on the European Union.

Against this backdrop, last Sunday, Malta assumed the presidency of the Council of the European Union. Despite the impression some may have, Malta will not be setting the EU agenda for six months. It will, however, be steering the agenda of the Council in accordance with a programme that reflects EU priorities which Malta would like to push forward.

Hence, the importance of the presidency should not be underestimated either. Furthermore, it will give us a lot of good exposure particularly when we host the summit of the 27 heads of state or government at the beginning of next month.

A lot of hard work has been put into the preparations for the presidency. The presidency gives us a sense of purpose as we have an opportunity to contribute towards the shaping of a renewed union that must rediscover the reasons for its existence and find the means to pursue our common endeavour.