Victim's parents demand compensation from Construct Furniture

The bereaved parents of a teenage worker who died in a tragic accident at the premises of a furniture manufacturing company, have filed a judicial letter against the employer claiming compensation for the loss of their son.

The victim was just 17 when the accident occurred on June 4, 2015. He was operating a woodworking machine used to manufacture doors when he got trapped in the machine.

Leonard and Claudette Bartolo from Kirkop filed the judicial act against Construct Furniture Company Ltd and John Agius, as director, together with his daughter Amanda Cefai and her husband James Cefai, a foreman at the same company.

The couple, who are acting also on behalf of their two minor children, are claiming that the company was to be held responsible for the incident which cost the life of their son Matthew.

The parents of the teenager are claiming, in their judicial letter that the fatality occurred through negligence in company operations and on account of the company's failure to observe proper health and safety regulations.

The plaintiffs are formally granting the company and its personnel a week's chance to liquidate damages in compensation for their tragic loss.

The judicial letter was signed by lawyers Jason Azzopardi and Kris Busietta.