Today's newspapers in review
These are the main stories featured in today's Maltese newspapers:
Times of Malta reports that the European Commission is at odds with Malta over the classification of its spending on the rotating six-month EU presidency. It also reports that Parliament plans to spend a maximum €10,000 on official silverplated
cufflinks costing about €10 a pair.
The Malta Independent says that the manufacturing section of Leisure Clothing, the company whose directors are facing human trafficking allegations, has closed its doors.
L-oriżżont reports that the clerical abuse victims had been abandoned by the Church. It also reports the case of a Gozitan construction worker who was killed on duty yesterday.
In-Nazzjon quotes Malta Employers’ Association director general Joe Farrugia saying that the rise in fuel price will have a negative affect and will impact the most business which require transport to deliver their products.
