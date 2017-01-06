Today's newspapers in review

These are the main stories featured in today's Maltese newspapers:

Times of Malta reports that the European Commission is at odds with Malta over the classification of its spending on the rotating six-month EU presidency. It also reports that Parliament plans to spend a maximum €10,000 on official silverplated

cufflinks costing about €10 a pair.

The Malta Independent says that the manufacturing section of Leisure Clothing, the company whose directors are facing human trafficking allegations, has closed its doors.

L-oriżżont reports that the clerical abuse victims had been abandoned by the Church. It also reports the case of a Gozitan construction worker who was killed on duty yesterday.

In-Nazzjon quotes Malta Employers’ Association director general Joe Farrugia saying that the rise in fuel price will have a negative affect and will impact the most business which require transport to deliver their products.