Advert
Friday, January 6, 2017, 11:25

Some medicine prices slashed by up to 70%

Minister Helena Dalli addressing the news conference.

Minister Helena Dalli addressing the news conference.

Prices of a number of medicines have been slashed as part of efforts by the government to help patients, Social Dialogue Minister Helena Dalli said this morning.

Medicines to treat a range of ailments – including, acne, diabetes, asthma, psychotic conditions and high cholesterol levels – have had their prices reduced drastically, some marked down by more than 70 per cent.

For instance, medication to treat high blood pressure which cost €30.96 will now cost just €7.90 while another product to treat cholesterol has gone down to €13.90 from €42.

Addressing a press conference this morning, the minister said the reductions were made following discussions between importers, the Medicines Authority and the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority.

Medicines Authority head Anthony Serracino Inglott said the reductions were possible following long and open discussions with the importers as well as the introduction of generic medicines. 

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Man dies in Gozo clay wall collapse, son...

  2. Malta in for cold snap as temperature...

  3. Watch: Parents feel 'abandoned' one year...

  4. Man who beat police officer is no Angel...

  5. Thief comes face to face with victim in...

  6. Seven slightly injured after being...

  7. Two injured after being hit with...

  8. Speaker to spend €10,000 on ‘official’...

  9. Panama company for Konrad Mizzi, higher...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 06-01-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed