Some medicine prices slashed by up to 70%

Minister Helena Dalli addressing the news conference.

Prices of a number of medicines have been slashed as part of efforts by the government to help patients, Social Dialogue Minister Helena Dalli said this morning.

Medicines to treat a range of ailments – including, acne, diabetes, asthma, psychotic conditions and high cholesterol levels – have had their prices reduced drastically, some marked down by more than 70 per cent.

For instance, medication to treat high blood pressure which cost €30.96 will now cost just €7.90 while another product to treat cholesterol has gone down to €13.90 from €42.

Addressing a press conference this morning, the minister said the reductions were made following discussions between importers, the Medicines Authority and the Malta Competition and Consumer Affairs Authority.

Medicines Authority head Anthony Serracino Inglott said the reductions were possible following long and open discussions with the importers as well as the introduction of generic medicines.