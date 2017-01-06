Seven tourists swept away into sea at Dwejra, but none seriously injured

File picture of stormy seas at Dwejra.

Seven tourists were lucky to escape with just scratches and bruises after they were swept into the sea by large waves at Dwejra yesterday, the police said.

Four English tourists, two Dutch persons and one from the Belarus were enjoying the scenery too close to the sea at around 3pm when rough winds picked up.

The North Northwest gale force winds lured scores of tourists to the area as they provided spectacular views at the iconic Dwejra window in Gozo.

Police told Times of Malta that a large wave suddenly sucked all seven into the water providing a terrifying few seconds, but the tourists were lucky since they did not sustain a large drop into the sea.

This meant they made their way back to shore unattended but were still taken to hospital to tend for scratches and bruises sustained as they were beaten against the rocks in the temporary ordeal.

Police, Armed Forces personnel and the Civil Protection Department were soon on site to assist them.

Malta is experiencing a rare cold spell this weekend, with yesterday's strong winds developing into hail storms, according to the Meteorological Office.