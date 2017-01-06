Road closures in Valletta, Attard and Naxxar

Parts of Valletta's Triq l-Assedju l-Kbir will be closed between 8pm today and 4pm tomorrow as maintenance crews undertake road works, motorists have been warned.

The road will temporarily reopen tomorrow afternoon, with road works being subsequently completed overnight between Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes and to follow instructions by officials on site.

Road markings in Naxxar, Valletta, Attard

Three other roads will be temporarily closed to traffic while Transport Malta crews paint road markings on them following maintenance works.

Following maintenance work in various roads, Transport Malta will paint road markings in the following roads, weather permitting:

Vjal il-Labour in Naxxar will be closed between 8pm and 5am tonight, Valletta's Triq l-Ifran will be closed to traffic between 11am and 6pm tomorrow and Triq Nutar Zarb in Attard will be closed to traffic on Sunday between 8pm and 5am.