Revamped Times Talk migrates to online

Kurt Sansone, Herman Grech and Bertrand Borg. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Popular TV programme Times Talk will return on January 11 with a new revamped format online.

The programme, which was axed from TVM's schedule, will feature one-on-one interviews in a roughly 10-minute programme tailored specifically for the growing online audience.

It will feature no-holds barred interviews with the news-makers, personalities, and the movers and shakers, and uploaded on timesofmalta.com every Wednesday.

Presented by Times of Malta's online editor Herman Grech and senior journalists Kurt Sansone and Bertrand Borg, the programme will be filmed at Audio Vision studios in Ħamrun.

"It was natural to shift the programme to a medium which is fast outgrowing TV. But to do this we needed to rethink the idea behind the original programme and go for a shorter, snappier format, which will keep audiences engaged wherever they may be watching it from," Grech said.

Times Talk consistently topped Broadcasting Authority surveys in the scheduled TV time slot for the past three years before it was inexplicably axed from TVM’s schedule last August.

Timesofmalta.com has seen an increase in traffic of almost a third in 2016, beating the likes of Facebook and You Tube in Malta.

Feel free to give us programme themes and suggestions by following us on Facebook and Twitter or write to us on [email protected].