November unemployment down by more than 1,700

The number of people registering for work in November was down by 1,739 compared to the same month in 2015, official figures released today show.

The number of persons registering for work stood at 3,021 compared to 4,760 recorded in the corresponding month of 2015, according to data provided by Jobsplus.

Overall, decreases in registered unemployment were recorded among all age groups. The largest decrease was recorded among persons who had been registering for over one year. The number of persons with a disability

who were registering for work also decreased by 20 to 361.

The largest share of males on the unemployment register sought occupations as clerical support workers (17.7 per cent) and craft and related trades workers (17.7 per cent) whereas the largest share of females on the unemployment register sought occupations as clerical support workers with 33.9 per cent.