A 29-year-old motorcyclist was rushed to hospital this afternoon after he was involved in a crash in Lija, police said.

The collision happened at around 2.10pm on Triq Pantar when the Rabat man, who was riding an MD22 motorbike, and a 53-year-old Attard man driving a Toyota Yaris collided.

An ambulance took the motorcyclist to Mater Dei Hospital. Information about his medical condition was not made available.